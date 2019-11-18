A surprise announcement came during Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new library at James Irwin Charter School, 5525 Astrozon Blvd.
The $4.8 million building will be named after founder and retiring CEO Jonathan Berg and his wife Elizabeth, who is also a school founder and the former principal of the James Irwin Elementary School.
Thus, the new library, scheduled to open by the end of the summer of 2020, will be called The Jonathan and Elizabeth Berg Media Center.
The project includes 15,131 square feet of new library and administration space, which will free up additional classroom space to allow James Irwin Charter High School and James Irwin Charter Middle School to expand.
A portion of a $180 million bond measure Harrison School District 2 voters approved in 2018 is funding the project, led by Elder Construction.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, James Irwin Charter Schools is a network of five schools on three campuses.
Total enrollment is 2,091 students at two elementary schools, one middle school, one high school and a professional skilled trade and pre-engineering school.
Named after the late astronaut James B. Irwin, the charter network opened its first school in 2000.