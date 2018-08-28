A grant from Harris Corp. will enable six Colorado Springs-area schools to participate in the Space Foundation’s Space in the Community program, Nov. 28-Dec. 1.
The schools are: Abrams Elementary in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, Bristol Elementary in Colorado Springs School District 11, Legacy Peak Elementary in Academy School District 20, James Irwin Charter Middle School in Harrison School District 2, Skyview Middle School in School District 49 and Mesa Ridge High in Widefield School District 3.
Harris Corp. recently announced the donation to the program that develops science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills and inspire them about space.
This is the third consecutive year for Harris to fund the program. The company also awarded its first-ever grant to the Air Force Association’s StellarXplorers National High School Space Challenge.
The nationwide program features teams of students who use space systems engineering principles to solve a problem remotely through four Space Challenge rounds. Winners receive an all-expense paid trip to the national finals, which are held annually at the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs.
In the last decade, Harris has donated $22 million to support STEM education projects and initiatives at the elementary, middle, high school and university levels.