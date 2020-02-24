Roosevelt Charter Academy, a K-5 school in Colorado Springs School District 11, inducted an inaugural cohort of 19 students into the National Elementary Honor Society on Jan. 29.
The school, at 205 Byron Drive, established the local chapter in 2018 to recognize outstanding students for academic achievement and extracurricular involvement.
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.7 and meet high standards of responsibility, service and leadership.
Participation in community or school activities or election to an office fulfill the leadership requirement. Students must be active in service projects at the school and in the community to meet the service component.
“The most important thing to remember is that as I highlight each of these characteristics, they represent only a small portion of who you are and the amazing things you accomplish each day,” Julie TeNyenhuis, interim principal, said at the induction ceremony.
NEHS, founded in 2008, is modeled on its companion National Honor Society organization for older students, the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program.