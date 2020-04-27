Pima Medical Institute in Colorado Springs, along with campuses in Denver and Aurora, donated thousands of N95 and surgical masks and other supplies, as well as loaned five ventilators to University Hospital Longs Peak and the Medical Center of Aurora.
The Colorado Springs school also loaned all of its thermometers to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
“Many of our graduates are on the front lines right now,” Tara Dailey, Colorado Springs campus director, said in a statement.
“Our commitment to our students, friends and family is a constant, and we are grateful to be in a position to help where we can.”
State Sen. Owen Hill, a Republican from Colorado Springs, praised Pima for its actions.
“COVID-19 has brought out the best in them as they have made their students the top priority with new learning options and a commitment to educate them for today’s challenging medical environment,” he said in a statement.
“They have also proven their partnership to our community is a core value, for in these tough times they have stepped up more than ever.”
Pima offers certificate, associate and bachelor’s degree programs in the healthcare field, including medical, dental and veterinary careers.