In days of yore, beermakers along the southern Front Range would set aside time in April to create special historical brews honoring Arnold of Metz, a seventh-century Frankish bishop and patron saint of beer.
Those who sampled the beers, and completed the “Pilgrimage of Pints,” earned discounted admission to a brewfest, a gathering where people sipped tiny beers and stood, swayed and silent-danced in close proximity to strangers.
Social distancing means an extended season sans such scenes, and would-be revelers aren’t the only ones feeling the pain.
The Feast of St. Arnold, like many of its ilk, raises money for nonprofits. In 2019, the event brought in almost $28,000 for Westside CARES, an interfaith nonprofit that runs food pantries and programs for the needy in western El Paso County.
When FOSA 2020 went away, so did the charity’s single largest annual fundraiser.
Sponsors had already been lined up for the fest, and many let the nonprofit keep the money and consider it a donation, said festival co-chair Brian Bennett. Likewise, a number of people who’d purchased tickets chose to waive the refund option, bringing the total contributions to about $11,000. Still, that’s less than half last year’s amount, at a time when charities are struggling under the double whammy of greater need and a donor pool likely dealing with financial struggles of its own.
Bennett and other festival organizers are hoping a reenvisioned Pilgrimage of Pints, tailored for the times, can help close that donation gap, and also encourage local craft beer fans to continue venturing out to support local brewers.
“This year, we are trying to bring the public to you to buy beer, rather than asking you to bring beer to a public event,” was FOSA’s pitch to local brewers, 19 of whom have signed up to participate, said Bennett.
Here’s how the pandemic-era Pilgrimage, which launches this week at feastofsaintarnold.com, works:
For $10 dollars, participants get a special pilgrimage pint glass and a print-at-home “car-togo-gram” (get it?) to record their trek. A visit to a listed brewery, some of whom are offering St. Arnold-inspired beers, earns a sticker. Fifteen stickers earns a $10 gift certificate to the 2021 festival, plus three raffle tickets for a drawing for brewery swag to be held at the end of the promotion, June 13. Ticket-buyers can also purchase a limited edition T-shirt, only available to Pilgrimage participants, for $15. Five dollars from every ticket sold will go to Westside CARES, said Bennett.
St. Arnold would no doubt have approved. But good will isn’t the only resonance his Dark Ages tale has with ours.
“Arnold of Metz was ministering during the height of the plague, and he discovered that when people drank beer and didn’t drink the water, they didn’t get sick. So he encouraged his people to not drink the water, drink the beer,” Bennett said.
“So he was interested in people getting well. What we say is, ‘If he were here now, he might have added, ‘but before that, wash your hands!’”