Last weekend, I had drinks with friends in their homes, toured the up-and-coming Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House on South Tejon Street and hung out in front of a roaring fire with Mike and Amanda Bristol of Bristol Brewing Co. — all without leaving my porch.
So it took a pandemic to turn me on to video chats and livestreaming. I now believe they’re what will get me through the shutdown/shut-in.
Drinking alone is a lot more fun when you do it in good company. Until we can do that again in real life, virtual happy hours, bottle openings and other live events allow us to tap the vibe and immediate connections of what is, for now, a verboten scene.
Coronavirus has “made us think differently about how to interact. For us, we wanted to at least try something to continue that gathering sort of feeling,” Mike Bristol said.
To that end, the Bristols hosted their first Facebook Live happy hour Friday. The 55-minute, fireside-chat-style event, broadcast from their den, where they sat before a cracking hearth, sipping beers, drew an audience of between 70 and 100. Mike said the experience, which included a virtual toast, Q&As and check-ins from commenters nationwide, turned out better than he’d imagined, in part because he didn’t know what to expect.
“We’ve never done anything like that before, but we thought, ‘Let’s give it a shot and see what happens,’” he said. “Our whole philosophy around beer is, it brings people together. Now we’re in a situation where physically we can’t do that. Depending on how long this goes on, that is one way we have to continue to be a community.”
The Bristols originally envisioned the livestreaming session, which they promoted online and with a bonus bottle of seasonal Yellow Kite for those placing to-go orders, as a one-off.
“We had a lot of people say, ‘You should do this again. Is this a weekly thing?’” Mike said. “I think we will do something again, in a couple weeks. We might try a different format. It’d be nice to see who’s out there from our end, too ... but with so many people, that might be impossible.”
It’s weird how being on the receiving end of a one-way live video, with open comment thread, should feel like TV but doesn’t.
On Saturday, Pikes Peak Brewing Co. founder Chris Wright led a Facebook Live tour of the new Lager House taking shape inside the Trolley Building on Tejon. (Check it out facebook.com/pikespeakbrewing)
Later that night, before I went to sleep and dreamed I was in the Lager House, I joined a handful of co-workers for my first virtual happy hour via Zoom Meeting.
Sure, it’s not the same as sharing a drink in person. But back when we had all the time in the world to get together and raise a glass, whenever we wanted, we kinda ... didn’t.
“We should do this again,” said everyone, before the Zoom clock ran out. And I think we’re going to.
Inspired by the previous day’s tech adventures, on Sunday I video chatted for the first time with my sister, who’s a nurse in West Virginia. I introduced her to the beer I was drinking (Oskar Blues Can-O-Bliss) and took her on a virtual tour of my house, which she’s never visited.
“Why haven’t we done this before?” she asked.
The look I gave her was enough of an answer, I’m pretty sure.