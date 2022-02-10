It’s been a few years since I’ve donned a pair of skis, but back when I did it was one of the few sports I wasn’t horrible at and also (therefore) actually enjoyed. Even so, the best part of a day spent in a controlled slide down a mountain was always the part where it ended and I could stop being cold. And yeah, have a drink.
Not to exaggerate or force a narrative transition or anything, but I remember thinking that scene and how it made me feel — exhausted but exhilarated, chilled to the bone but warming up from the inside out in front of a roaring hearth — couldn’t have been more romantic if I’d written it. Many have.
Comfort, escape, indulgence and reward: It’s no coincidence the Month of Amore is also the month dedicated to stouts, a traditionally potent style of beer.
“It is a time for more decadent-type beers and darker beers because they’re thicker,” said Teresa Vieira, of Peaks N Pines Brewery. Stouts, porters, etc. — “They have more meat to them because of the grain. It’s a higher grain profile.”
Tweak those with a little sweetness and you’ve got a winter warmer that can double as the perfect accompaniment for the month’s more intimate occasions.
“Chocolate, raspberries, chocolate covered fruit, that’s Valentine’s Day,” Vieira said. “That’s our White Chocolate Raspberry Dubbel.”
I mentioned earlier my feelings about being cold, but I still dial back the heat to 62 at night — to save money and justify a layer cake of bedding so heavy it takes all four limbs, lifting at once, to roll over.
Peaks N Pines’ aptly named “Dubbel Trouble” isn’t quite like a beer version of my blankets, but at 9.3% ABV it comes close. That’s why it’s served in a 13.5-ounce glass (versus the regular 16-ounce) and you’re allowed a maximum of three.
While not technically a Valentine’s Day release (since it came out in early January), it fits the bill imbibed on its own or with a date — namely the chocolate mousse dessert with which it will be served at a themed pairing dinner Monday at the brewery’s Fountain location. The four-course Valentine’s Day dinner, with a menu prepared by PNP’s resident food truck, is limited to 24 couples.
Maybe you don’t think “taproom” when planning a fancy date night out. Vieira understands, and she sees it at her brewery, where things tend to be a little slower on Valentine’s Day.
“But many breweries are doing something special, if not an event then a beer that celebrates the holiday” said Vieira. “So if you’ve already got plans, don’t forget your local brewer for Valentine’s pre-dinner or after-dinner celebrations.”
If you can’t make it on Valentine’s Day, PNP’s romantic dubbel should be on tap for a few more weeks.
So you’ve got a little while longer to make your move.