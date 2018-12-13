Two ales premiering soon at Colorado Springs’ Atrevida Beer Co. showcase the ways a craft collaboration can come about — for a good cause, and also just a good reason.
The first, Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, is Atrevida owner and brewer Jessica Fierro’s contribution to what’s being called the nation’s largest collaboration brew, a Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.-initiated benefit for victims of November’s Camp fire. The most destructive and deadly wildfire in California history killed 85 and destroyed more than 150,000 acres near the Chico-based headquarters of Sierra Nevada, the nation’s third-largest craft brewer.
“This hits close to home for me, too” said Fierro, a San Diego native who opened her brewery in the former Great Storm location this past spring. “I didn’t have family directly that were affected but my husband does, and California is where I was born and raised, so for me it was important to be part of this collaboration brew.”
Sierra Nevada’s suppliers donated the ingredients to the 1400 participating breweries — including Local Relic, Cerberus and Gold Camp brewing companies in the Springs, and JAKs in Falcon — who all brewed their versions of Resilience IPA on “Giving Tuesday,” Nov. 27.
Atrevida taps its charity suds 1 p.m. Saturday, with 100 percent of sales going to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund.
“Any time I can give back, that’s part of my mantra,” Fierro said.
Her second collaboration brew, made in partnership with San Diego’s Border X Brewing, was the result of a different — and arguably serendipitous — kind of beer networking.
“I grew up literally around the corner from where they’re located, went to the local elementary, and when I found out a brewery had opened out there, I was super excited but I didn’t know much about them,” said Fierro. As luck had it, both were pouring samples at Denver’s Great American Beer Festival in September. “We kind of just ran into each other, and I realize they just basically paralleled the vision, the message and everything else that I’ve been doing for Atrevida.”
Three weeks later, the head brewer at Border X, Steven Teran, called to gauge her interest in a collaboration. In mid-November, Fierro traveled to San Diego to join in that brewery’s making of Amistad ale, a “blonde ale on steroids” brewed with local craft rum, whose name is Spanish for “friendship.”
In early December, Teran was in Colorado Springs for the brewing of Atrevida’s Amistad.
“We are trying to connect with other breweries outside San Diego, and we thought it would be a great way to showcase what she’s doing out here at our spot,” Teran said. “A collaboration is a way to do that, to bring talent from different places together.”
It’s about more than brewing great beer in the moment, though.
“One of the things I always tell my brewers: When we’re doing collaborations, always pick other people’s brains,” Fierro said. “There are people who are going to have strengths where you have weaknesses, who get from A to Z in a different way than you do. It’s a learning experience.”
But it’s not always all about the job.
Calder Curtis, owner of the Springs’ Cockpit Craft Distillery, first met Fierro and her husband, Rich, several years ago on the soft opening day of his business.
“We hit it off, and they were really good, regular customers until we started seeing them less and less frequently,” said Curtis, whose craft rum, made with tea, is being used in the brewing of Amistad. “They ran into the same problem I did, which is once you own a business it’s eventually your jail cell.”
Collaborations: For when you’re an independent beverage maker, and you miss your independent beverage-making friends.
“You got to bring work into the play area,” Curtis said.
Atrevida taps its version of Amistad the weekend before Christmas.