Colorado Common Hard Cider closed its tasting room off East Platte Avenue for about three weeks in April for a major remodel and rebranding to Boxing Brothers Ciderhouse.
Really, though, Boxing Brothers is where it all began.
“That’s a famous photo in our family — my grandfather and his twin brother boxing, at our farm in Texas in 1919,” founder and president Matthew Bonno said.
“Last year was kind of a challenging year for Colorado Common, so when we did this remodel we decided to discontinue that brand and bring in Boxing Brothers.”
The challenges Bonno and his wife and business partner, Katelyn Murray, faced in 2018 included a supply of faulty cans that led to a recall and ongoing lawsuit, and issues with a distributor. The cidery whittled its accounts from hundreds to only a handful.
Then the worst blow of all: the death of Bonno’s father, who’d been instrumental in helping the couple get the business off the ground in 2013.
“He was a business owner himself and a big guide for us. After he passed away, it was like how can we bring this amazing story, and honor my father and pay homage to Katie’s parents, as well, for all their help?” Bonno said. “I’m not a big believer in divine intervention, but all of it came together at a perfect time. It’s great being able to bring our story, of my grandfather, my father, and how Katie and I came together, and put a story behind the brand.”
Fans of Colorado Common should be familiar with Boxing Brothers ciders, which have been showing up since late 2016 as one-off releases for holidays and special occasions.
“I lived in New Orleans a little bit, so we do our Bourbon Street Pecan for Fat Tuesday. I was born in Arkansas, where hickory-smoked barbecue is a staple, so we did a hickory-smoked sea salt and apple cider that was just fantastic,” Bonno said. “All the Boxing Brothers ciders have a story behind them, a personal story.”
Boxing Brothers serves four flagship hard ciders: American Apple, Ginger and Elderflower, Bulldog (British dry cider) and Blackberry Sage.
More cider news
Apple Valley Cider Co. recently took top honors at the the 14th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition in Grand Rapids, Mich. The Penrose-based craft cidery’s black currant cider beat out 174 entries to earn 1st Place Best in Class in the fruit cider category.
“We were floored,” said owner and cider maker Kevin Williams, whose creations also earned silver (for semi-sweet cider) and bronze medals for his peach and cherry ciders. “We’re obviously very proud and want to yell it from the rooftops.”
More info and where to buy/taste: applevalleycider.com