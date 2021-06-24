If the idea of herd immunity hasn’t inspired you to offer up a shoulder for the greater good, perhaps bending an elbow will do the trick.
Or so hope Anheuser-Busch and the Biden administration, which teamed up in June — a “month of action” — with a goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans by the July Fourth holiday.
Presumably, that round will have to be a Budweiser beer, and it will only be given after the holiday and after you’ve provided proof you did the deed with a photo or some other type of evidence, which was what the brewer was requiring in April when it joined a number of other companies offering freebies to those who’d been vaccinated.
This new wave of inspiration comes with an empowered platform and an executive goose from a famously tee-totaling president, who nevertheless understands the power of the mighty pint.
In theory, at least.
Less than two weeks before the holiday, as shopping and social activities morph into a groove that feels less like a new normal than a fake one, only about 45% of Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s looking like Bud may not have to make good on what it claimed in a June 2 tweet would be its “biggest giveaway ever.” So a free Big Beer might not be headed our way, but here’s some news that should brighten your mood: the 2021 Feast of Saint Arnold is.
Like everything else, last year’s family-friendly brewfest on the grounds of Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church in the Springs’ Broadmoor neighborhood was canceled. This year, organizers decided to postpone the fundraising fest that traditionally is held in early June and serves as an unofficial kick-off to the local outdoor beer festival season.
It’s now got a firm date, Saturday, Aug. 14, and organizers are (cautiously) envisioning an event that’s back to “business as usual,” said festival co-chair Brian Bennett.
“Last year our graphic of St. Arnold, he was sheltering in place with a mask on. This year, he’s got his arms open and he’s welcoming people, so we’re having some fun with the graphics, too,” Bennett said.
Local musical acts will entertain guests as they sample brews, and as in past years, VIP attendees get access to a special sampling area as well as a sit-down lunch inside the dining room of the historic church.
The fest’s traditional lead-up Pilgrimage of Pints challenge recently kicked off with a “self-paced pub crawl” through history (as interpreted by participating beverage-makers). Visit at least 15 locations and get half-off a general admission fest ticket.
“We have 19 breweries and, for the first time, we have a distillery ... 3 Hundred Days of Shine,” Bennett said. “So the question is, did Saint Arnold have access to spirits? If he did, it would probably be moonshines.”
For more information about the Pilgrimage and fest, and to buy tickets, visit feastofsaintarnold.com.