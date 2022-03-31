Wage a brutal and unprovoked war with a peaceful neighboring country and you’ve got to expect your global brand to tank.
The world’s second and third largest beer makers — Heineken and Carlsberg, respectively — have joined a growing number of international companies to cease Russian operations in protest of the war in Ukraine.
Carlsberg Group CEO Cees ‘t Hart said Monday that profits made during the scale-down to “no presence in Russia” will be donated to relief groups.
The planet’s No. 1 beer producer, Anheuser Busch InBev, doesn’t dictate operations in Russia due to a 2018 joint venture with a Turkish company, but asked the “controlling shareholder” to suspend production and sales of its products. AB InBev also said it would forfeit Russian profits.
For other companies, showing the world exactly where they stand has required a different strategy.
The Latvia-based vodka company Stolichnaya officially embraced its nickname in hopes of shedding the now-tainted Soviet cachet. Stoli is turning to other countries for ingredients and embracing more modern roots planted in 2000, when the Russian-born billionaire who owns the company moved to Luxembourg.
Manhattan’s Russian Tea Room, famous as a gathering place for artistic elite since the 1920s, reportedly saw a drop in clientele after the invasion. But it’s sticking with the name, bestowed by members of the Russian ballet who defected to the U.S.
A statement on the restaurant’s website supports Ukraine and provides some historical context: “For 95 years, the NY institution’s history has been deeply rooted in speaking against community dictatorship and for democracy. Just as the original founders, Soviet defectors who were displaced by the revolution, stood against Stalin’s Soviet Union, we stand against Putin and with the people of Ukraine.”
If California’s Russian River Brewing Co. has gotten any grief for a name that honors a river named for a Russian explorer, it wasn’t reflected in turnout for its highly anticipated Pliny The Younger release last week. The award-winning brew was the first “triple IPA” when it debuted in 2005, and now has an almost cult-like international following.
After a pandemic pause and a 2022 postponement, in-person sales of the super-limited release kicked off last week at the company’s brew pubs in Santa Rosa and Windsor, where queues wrapped ‘round the block, and, in some cases, ‘round the clock. The brewery’s website says Pliny seekers showing up at peak times could face waits of more than six hours.
Once you finally make it inside Russian River, Pliny’s not the only drinking option. A special, canned one-off version of Defenestration, a “West meets East Coast-style IPA,” hits menus in early April. Proceeds will be donated to support humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.