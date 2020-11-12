My dearest Hazy,
I am both surprised and heartsick to be writing these words, but I must come clean, something I find impossible to do when I am in the mealy-mouthed, tongue-tied sway of your charms.
The last three years have been strange ones indeed. Given the chance, I’d change a lot of things — but not a single moment I’ve spent with you.
You insist we were introduced at a long ago beer festival, but I will always remember our meet-cute as a midwinter evening in 2018. I had stopped by the pub for an after-work drink. You were sitting next to one of my friends, whose tastes I’d always admired. When he suggested I give you a try, I said “Are you sure?”
That’s all it took. I wanted you, too, and I made my move. Minutes later, you were heading toward me across a crowded Brewer’s Republic, cloaked in the sun.
Ever since, you’ve been my citrusy rock, making the bad and good a little bit better, and the recycling bin a little less stinky.
But it couldn’t last forever, right? I know you’ve sensed a change in me of late. When you said it felt like I was “pulling away,” I snapped that you were the standoffish one. When you accused me of ignoring you, of walking by your window without stopping, I said it must have been someone else wearing a Deadpool hat and a purple camouflage mask.
Those were lies. The truth is I’ve been sneaking behind your back, seeing my old flame (your more-bitter cousin, Pale Ale) and occasionally even Porter and Stout. Apparently, I’m not the one-beer kind of gal I thought I was.
I think we need to take a break. It’s not you, it’s me. I truly hope we can still be friends.
Last week, I broke the news to Jakob, the beer geek friend who’d introduced us in 2018. I don’t know what I wanted. Approval? Advice?
Turns out, what I wanted was for him to talk me out of it. Because you, my sweet, have a beautiful soul, and so many faces and hoppy moods. West Coast, East Coast, New England, hazy, juicy, milkshake. For the third year in a row, your category at the Great American Beer Festival drew more entries than any other, a whopping 377.
I’d forgotten what’d made me fall in love with you. Jakob reminded me.
Maybe all we — all I — needed was a little beer couples therapy, and some perspective. I don’t want to lose you. We can make this work.
So long as you’re cool with an open relationship.