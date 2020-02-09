7:12 - Best documentary feature goes to "American Factory." Whenever I see the films nominated in this category I feel guilty that I don't watch enough documentaries. How dare you make me feel guilty for watching Disney Plus everyday!

7:04 - Time for some locally sourced Oscars trivia. I found it in today's Parade Magazine in the Sunday Gazette. This one seems relevant because this hostless Oscars seems to be zipping by.

Fast fact #1 - The 1959 ceremony ended 20 minutes ahead of schedule, which left Jerry Lewis to entertain the crowd. He cracked jokes, conducted the orchestra and attempted to play the trumpet. At one point Dean Martin came out and grabbed a "leftover" Oscar.

7:00 Costume design goes to "Little Women." Congrats!

6:57 - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" wins for production design. Gotta give credit where its due, it was a very authentic looking film.

6:54 - Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig are out to present. Is Amy Poehler okay? I've never seen Poehler and Rudolph not present together at an award show.

6:49 - "The Neighbors Widow" wins for live action short. I'll ask Seth Boster if it was any good.

6:47 - On a related note, Taika Waititi is now a member of the Cool Name All-Stars, joining the likes of Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong'o, the previously mentioned Idina Menzel, Timothee Chalamet and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

6:45 - The best adapted screenplay Oscar goes to Taika Waititi. Nice! I loved the film "What we do in the shadows" and the work he did on "Thor: Ragnarok." Now I really want to see "JoJo Rabbit."

6:40 Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won win the best original screenplay Oscar for "Parasite." Well deserved, it easily had the most fascinating story of all the best picture nominees.

6:37 - Kelly Marie Tran just got more screen time at the Oscars than she did during all of "Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker."

6:29 - Song time. This one from Idina Menzel, whose name John Travolta famously couldn't pronounce (see below). Now's a good time to grab some snacks. According to the Mrs. we have chips. No pizza rolls this year! Someone on staff here is going to get a strongly worded email.

6:26 - "Hair Love" wins for best animated short. I don't watch a lot of short films, let alone animated ones, so if you've seen it let me know what you think.

6:23 - The best animated feature Oscar goes to "Toy Story 4." I'm kind of surprised. "Klaus" seemed to be gaining momentum and for a Pixar film, "Toy Story 4" was a bit underwhelming.

6:18 - When Regina King isn't presenting awards, she's starring in Cadillac commercials during every break. You're getting your weekly Regina dosage in one night!

6:16 - The best supporting Oscar goes to Brad Pitt for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Even Gazette features writer Jen Mulson called this one in our latest Weekly Top 5 video, and she rarely goes to the movies.

6:12 - Always enjoy how the Oscars starts with a significant award, then takes two hours to get to another one.

6:08 - Steve Martin and Chris Rock are to warm up the crowd. They balance each other quite well. Here's my favorite zinger from Rock: "Jeff Bezos is so rich he got divorced and is still the richest man in the world."

6:06 - Great performance by Janelle Monae to start the show. I'm pretty sure there's nothing she can't do.

5:59 - As for "Once Upon a Time.." and "Joker?" To me these were the two most divisive films. Tarantino is a guy most people either adore or hate. I'm somewhat in the middle, sort of. I don't really like a few of his films, others I really enjoy. "Once Upon a Time..." was an interesting movie but as I get older Tarantino's machismo trope gets less appealing.

When it comes to "Joker" I went into it a bit concerned. Several people told me it was disturbing. It was, but not in the way I expected. I think the film says A LOT about how mental health is dealt with in our country. This is something The Gazette addressed throughout 2019.

5:55 - For the record, I really enjoyed all seven films, which is pretty rare for me when it comes to best picture nominees. That said, my degrees of enjoyment varied.

The cinematography in "1917" blew me away. I left the theater wondering how Sam Mendes filmed it. "Parasite" was flat out brilliant. The story was just amazing. I really liked "Marriage Story" but if you've ever been through a divorce it was tough to watch.

The Mrs. and I just saw "Little Women" yesterday. It was a good film but the pacing was a bit slow and the frequent time hopping was somewhat disorienting. I also enjoyed "The Irishman" but it was so dense. I had to watch it in three one hour shifts to get through it.

5:47 - By the way, here are my rankings for the seven best picture nominees I saw.

1. "1917"

2. "Parasite"

3. "Joker"

4. "Marriage Story"

5. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

6. "Little Women"

7. "The Irishman"

5:44 - I've seen all of the best picture nominees except for "JoJo Rabbit" and "Ford v Ferrari." Not because I didn't want to but because they had either limited showtimes available or weren't available to rent.

I keep saying this but once a movie is nominated for an Oscar, every best picture nominee should be rentable. Only one film will win best picture so squeeze every buck out of your movie while it's still relevant. No one is going to be watching "Ford v Ferrari" after tonight.

Welcome to The Gazette's 2020 Academy Awards live blog! I'm your host, pop culture obsessive, Terry Terrones.

I'm here at luxurious Casa de Terrones at the foot of Pikes Peak. Tonight my plus 1 1/2 are my wife, who I refer to as "The Mrs.", and my dog Butters, who treats me like a human pillow. As this is the Oscars, I'm dressed to impress, wearing my finest tuxedo t-shirt, dachshund pajama pants and warmest "Veep" socks. I'm not going to make Good Housekeeping's "Most Talked About Oscar Dresses of All Time" list but at least I made an effort.

During tonight's Academy Awards I'll be providing commentary, some Oscars trivia and a few photos of some of the strange events that are likely to occur tonight.

Like last year, no one is hosting the Oscars so we won't see Ellen ordering pizza and sharing it with celebrity friends. We also won't get to witness Billy Crystal dressed up as Hannibal Lecter, watch James Franco and Anne Hathaway bumble their way through a monologue or see ageless wonder Rob Lowe "sing" and dance with Snow White. It's 11 1/1 minutes of your life you'll never get back, don't watch it.

That said, this is the Academy Awards so something weird is bound to happen. If you'd like to be part of the conversation, you can comment on this post or you can email me at terry.terrones@gazette.com.

Before we get started, I'd highly recommend reading "The best movies of 2019 that the Oscars missed" from my colleague Seth Boster. He has takes on a few movies I didn't get to see.

If you're a cord cutter and still want to catch the Academy Awards, you watch the Oscars live stream on Twitter right here.

In case anyone thought I was kidding about my wardrobe. On a related note, the fact that you can't edit tweets is extremely dumb.