The K12 Public School at Home Tour, a traveling, interactive mobile exhibit that shows an online schooling program available to students nationwide, will make its first stop in Colorado Springs at the Space Foundation Discovery Center on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The tour also will be at Security Service Field on Sunday, from 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The mobile exhibit features six areas to introduce parents and students to the programs, curricula and opportunities offered through K12’s virtual online program.
Visitors will have the opportunity to test out K12-powered lessons, take part in hands-on educational activities, learn to code with robots, have fun with augmented reality and interact directly with local school administrators and educators.
K12-powered schools available to Colorado Springs and Denver students include Colorado Preparatory Academy, Destinations Career Academy of Colorado and Pikes Peak Online School.
Engaging curriculum, Colorado-licensed teachers and Individualized Learning Plans for each student are offered.
The “K12 Public School at Home” tour will visit 15 cities in 11 states this summer.