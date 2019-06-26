More than 260 online students from Colorado Connections Academy, including from Colorado Springs, participated in a traditional graduation ceremony and received diplomas in Englewood.
It was the largest graduating class to date for the online school that has students across the state.
Colorado Springs graduates included Emma Tang, who competes as a Taiwanese National figure skater at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Colorado Connections Academy offers an individualized approach to learning, where teachers and students work together to meet academic goals.
Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences with peers during LiveLesson online learning.
In-person field trips, online clubs, talent networks, and special events also are included.