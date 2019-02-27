RegisteredNursing.com ranks Pikes Peak Community College No. 1 in Colorado for nursing schools.
The major nursing advocacy organization recently analyzed the 28 schools that offer Registered Nurse, Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing, or Direct-Entry Master’s of Science in Nursing degrees.
Criteria included current and historical pass rates of the National Council Licensure Examination.
With a 100 percent pass rate of 85 students annually for three consecutive years, PPCC came out on top of the 10 Best in Colorado list.
Students often use the pass rates to choose a college because it serves as testament to the quality of the program and their potential for success in passing the national licensing exam upon graduation, according to PPCC officials.
Marilu Alltop, PPCC’s nursing program director, attributes the ranking achievement to rigorous curriculum, quality teaching, a dedicated retention coordinator who keeps students on track and student focus.
“We create a high level of expectation for our students because we want to develop highly qualified nursing professionals ready to take on the challenges of providing first-rate health care to our families, friends and neighbors,” she said via email.
PPCC nursing students complete the program with an Associate Degree in Nursing, which allows them to become a Registered Nurse after passing the NCLEX.
The rating comes just a few months after PPCC’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree (RN to BSN) was approved by the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits colleges and universities. The new program is set to begin in the fall.
Started in 1971, the PPCC nursing program maintains full approval from the Colorado State Board of Nursing and accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs also made the top 10 list, at No. 9.
The entire list of rankings can be found at https://www.registerednursing.org/state/colorado/#rankings.