The week of May 4-8 is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and with social distancing rules in place due to restrictions from the coronavirus, hugs and pats won't be possible, but many schools have special outdoor recognitions planned.
On Friday, the Colorado Springs School took a break from electronic learning and did a Honk and Wave parade at the school for families.
Cars drove around the campus so students could see teachers they haven't seen since mid-March and pick up bags of cookies made by the school chef, who baked 4,000 cookies to hand out.
A special section also was set up for graduating seniors in the Class of 2020, where families could drive through and honk and yell congratulations to seniors.
Colorado's observance also is being held this week, sponsored by the Colorado Department of Education. This year’s theme: "Colorado loves teachers!"
“Take a moment during Teacher Appreciation Week to thank a teacher who is going above and beyond to support students and families while we are learning from home," said Education Commissioner Katy Anthes. "Or, reach out to a teacher who made a difference in your life and express gratitude for all they did to help you love learning.”
Students, families and the general public can express their gratitude on social media by sharing a post, image or video with signs thanking a teacher and using the hashtag, #ThankATeacherCO.
Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association and a high school counselor, said in a statement that the support for teachers and the education profession during the past seven weeks of school shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic has been “profoundly heartfelt and deeply moving.”
“For many Coloradans, assuming a school-at-home role has been a revelation into the hard work required of public school educators, and how the demands placed on educators and students have changed and grown over time,” she said.
“We have heard in no uncertain terms that students and parents miss their teachers and want us back in school,” Baca-Oehlert said.
“We have also heard how much schools are missed by those who count on the critical services they provide — from nutritious meals to mental health supports — especially in our underserved communities.”
The state teachers’ union has 39,000 members statewide and will lobby for Colorado lawmakers to not “balance the state budget on the backs of students and educators” with budget cuts to education, Baca-Oehlert said.