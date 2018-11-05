A project of three students from Mitchell High School, who wanted to do something for their fellow classmates in need of being properly outfitted for winter weather, has resulted in a stack of warm clothes, hats, gloves and blankets that will be distributed to students and their families.
Pikes Peak United Way, which helps Mitchell High School students in various ways to improve graduation rates and prepare students for life after high school, headed up the drive and is continuing to collect donations through Tuesday at its office, 518 N. Nevada Ave.
Volunteers sorted through the donations Friday at Mitchell High School.
“We know that there are students at Mitchell experiencing homelessness as well as others who are working full and part time jobs to help support their families — all while navigating high school,” said United Way President and CEO Cindy Aubrey.
“These young women who coordinated the winter clothing drive should inspire us all to take action when we see a need," she said in a news release.