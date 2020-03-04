Asher Evans, a student at Manitou Springs High School, is one of six winners in Colorado in this year’s “Fill Your World With Good” sticker design contest.
The nonprofit Rise Above Colorado launched the campaign to help keep kids substance-free.
“The whole idea of the stickers is that youth are filling the world with all the good things that they are doing ... instead of using substances, much like you would fill a water bottle or skateboard with stickers,” said the organization’s Mava Cooper.
The organization received more than 400 entries from students across Colorado.
Winning stickers, which also includes the work of Rosee Coughlin, a student at the Pueblo School of Arts and Sciences at Fulton Heights, are available for free at https://iriseaboveco.org/fill-your-world-with-good/ and are mailed to youth who request them, Cooper said.
Rise Above Colorado’s Teen Action Council and a panel of acclaimed Colorado artists chose this year’s winners, who are receiving prizes as well as recognition.
The campaign is described as “an evidence-based prevention strategy” that uses social and digital media to engage middle and high school youth statewide, “correcting misperceptions that exist around teen substance misuse.”