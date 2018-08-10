The NBA released its 2018-19 schedule Friday. Which five Nuggets games are can't-miss? Glad you asked:
1. Tuesday, Nov. 27: Los Angeles Lakers at Nuggets, (7 p.m., Altitude TV)
The one-and-only one trip to the Mile High City for LeBron James and the Lakers. (Probably for the best, since Pepsi Center can save its "M-V-P!" chants for Nikola Jokic.) Here's a stat, courtesy Gazette sports editor and Lakers superfan Matt Wiley: the Lakers, who haven't reached the postseason in six years, lead the NBA with 43 games on national TV in 2018-19.
2. Friday, Dec. 28: San Antonio Spurs at Nuggets (7 p.m., Altitude TV)
Yes, it tickles. Always will. But whiffing on Donovan Mitchell is forgivable. The two mistakes from the 2016 draft that still punch our buttons: trading within the division (the Mitchell pick to the Jazz) and ignoring former UCCS star Derrick White, who was there for the drafting and whose profile with the Spurs is going to grow by leaps and bounds in 2018-19.
3. Sunday, Oct. 21: Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets (6 p.m., Altitude TV)
The injured DeMarcus Cousins won't be available for the Warriors. Don't fret! The other half of the Western Conference All-Star roster should be good to go. Golden State fans can leave the tags on their Steph Curry jerseys for the Jan. 15 game at Pepsi Center, too.
4. Monday, Nov. 10: Boston Celtics at Nuggets (7 p.m., Altitude TV)
Denver's surpassed its Over-Under win total in three straight seasons, and the Vegas know-it-alls pegged these Nuggets at 47.5 wins. To keep the streak alive, the Nuggets sure could use a positive contribution (and minimal drama, please) from ex-Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. His public comments so far have been all about Isaiah. But these Nuggets are all about these Nuggets. Something's gotta give.
5. Wednesday, April 10: Minnesota Timberwolves at Nuggets (6:30 p.m., ESPN)
That makes 14 nationally televised games for the Nuggets, including a rematch of the sudden-death Game 82 heartbreaker from last season. See, TV is just like game attendance: folks want to see good teams. Play well, and they will come.
The full schedule at Nuggets.com.