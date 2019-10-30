Two financial-type organizations have paired up to offer students, parents and teachers a better idea of college costs and to explore options for life after high school.
Colorado Springs-based Junior Achievement, which teaches students about economic success, and PwC, which provides audit and tax consulting services, have developed a free electronic device application that gives a host of answers about the second-largest expense after buying a house for most Americans.
The tool, JA Access Your Future,
• Helps teens and parents weigh various education options, such as attending an in-state university compared to an out-of-state or private college.
• Enables students to calculate how long it will take to pay off student loan debt based on the projected income of their desired career.
• Allows users to look at two-year programs and careers that require a certification or on-the-job training.
• Assists teens and their parents in making informed choices about higher education options that may make more sense given limited financial resources for education and training beyond high school.