Jordan Myers, an Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at Harrison High School, has received a scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university participating in a private pilot license training program in the summer.
He was selected out of 2,575 applicants and is one of 200 Air Force Junior ROTC cadets around the world to be awarded the scholarship from the organization’s headquarters at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala.
The scholarship covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to potentially earn a private pilot license. The prize is valued at approximately $22,500.
The scholarship is an Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage.
More than 125,000 high school students are enrolled in Air Force Junior ROTC at almost 900 high schools in the U.S and overseas.