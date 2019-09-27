Students at Atlas Preparatory Academy, a fifth- through 12th-grade charter school in Harrison School District 2, will be able to take elective bike classes funded by a $2,500 Terracon Foundation grant.
The grant was awarded to Kids on Bikes, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that provides children with access to reliable bikes, teaches bike safety and encourages bike riding.
Students will learn basic riding skills, traffic safety and flat-tire repair.
An advanced biking elective will expand on bicycle mechanics, trail and street riding competency and general bicycle navigation in their neighborhood. An after-school elective class also will be offered.
All classes also will give students a chance to earn a bike, along with a pump, repair kit and bike lock.
Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 4,500 employees nationwide.