Students at Atlas Preparatory Academy, a fifth through 12th grade charter school in Harrison School District 2, will be able to take a elective bike classes as a result of a $2,500 grant from the Terracon Foundation.
The grant was awarded Kids on Bikes, a Colorado Springs nonprofit organization that provides children with access to reliable bikes, teaches bike safety and encourages bike riding.
The organization will present the new classes, which include beginners’ and advanced lessons. Students will learn basic riding skills, traffic safety and flat-tire repair.
An advanced biking elective will expand on bicycle mechanic knowledge, trail and street riding competency and general navigation in their neighborhood via bicycle.
An after-school elective class also will be offered.
All classes also will provide the opportunity for students to earn their own bike, along with a pump, repair kit and bike lock so kids can be good stewards of their mode of transportation.
Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 4,500 employees nationwide.