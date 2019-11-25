Six Colorado Springs schools will receive the Space Foundation’s “Space in the Community” program in December, as a result of grant funding from L3Harris Technologies.
As part of the program, former NASA astronaut Lt. Col. Duane "Digger" Carey, USAF (Ret.), will speak at Fountain Valley School of Colorado, James Monroe Elementary School, Launch High School, The Vanguard School, Wildflower Elementary School and Wilson Elementary School.
Carey will talk about his experiences in space, and Space Foundation educators will lead students through hands-on STEM activities, such as basic rocketry.
The immersive program reinforces the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) studies in preparing for careers of the future.
A goal of the L3Harris collaboration with the Space Foundation is to interest students in considering STEM careers and taking courses in high school that will position them to pursue STEM studies in college.
In the past 10 years, L3Harris has donated $22 million to support STEM education projects, said Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems.