The fourth annual Back-to-School SummerFest, with music, free food and free vaccinations happens 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, at Deerfield Hills Community Park,
Presented by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, Harrison School District 2, El Paso County Public Health and Deerfield Hills, the event will feature more than 30 vendors and first responders, with interactive demonstrations and resources, free food and beverages, musical entertainment, activities, onsite school enrollment and school supply giveaways.
El Paso County Public Health is offering free vaccinations to students 4 to 18 who have CHP+, Medicaid, no insurance or whose insurance doesn’t cover vaccines. Vaccine records are required, and parents should bring their CHP+ or Medicaid card.
A free Tdap vaccine will be available to any child 7 and older, regardless of insurance status.
For more information, contact the Southeast & Armed Services YMCA at 622-9622.