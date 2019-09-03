Teachers and students throughout Colorado can learn about the stock market with a free online webinar.
The 10-week "Stock Market Exchange" program from Economic Literacy Colorado launches Sept. 9 and teaches third through 12th grade students about saving, investing, personal finance and basic economics.
Teachers do not need prior knowledge of how the stock market works to have their classes participate.
Teacher training sessions leading up to the course are available 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, 5 or 17.
Teachers will receive an outline of the program, a demonstration of the website’s operational features and an overview of available curriculum resources and lesson plans.
During the 10-week duration, student teams will use intuitive technology to invest a virtual $100,000 in stocks, bonds and mutual funds.
Student teams across the state can compete with others in their same age division. Students and teachers of the first, second, and third place winning teams in each age division will receive up to $100 in cash prizes at a spring awards ceremony.
The Stock Market Exchange is free to all Colorado students and teachers due to sponsorship support.
Colorado teachers can learn more or register for the program at https://econlitco.org/stock-market-experience. Registration for teacher trainings can be found at https://econlitco.org/sme-workshops/.