The Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado will present its 12th annual symposium on Oct. 26 at Colorado College’s Kathryn Mohrman Theatre in Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache la Poudre St.
The free event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will begin with an informative session about human trafficking, followed by presentations by local anti-human trafficking organizations.
The annual event is geared toward raising awareness about the issue and spark action on what people can do.
Presenters will include: Kelly Dore, a survivor who works as executive director of the National Human Trafficking Survivor Coalition; Megan Lundstrom, Free Our Girls founder and executive director; Logos Wilderness Therapy Clinical Director and Co-Founder Chelsea Van Essen; and BridgeHope Founder Jessa Crisp.
Among vendors will be: Free Our Girls, Logos Wilderness, Restore Innocence, Sarah’s Home, Sak Saum, Zonta Pikes Peak and Yobel International.
Parking is free in any Colorado College lot; parking permits are not required on Saturday.
For more information, go to www.ht-colorado.org.