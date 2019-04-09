Hunter Udelhoven, a senior at Fountain-Fort Carson High School in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, is one of two graduating seniors from Colorado to be awarded a scholarship worth up to $40,000 a year for college expenses from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.
He’s one of 106 high school seniors nationwide to win the 2019 scholarship, designed to level the playing field for high-achieving students with financial need at top colleges and universities.
More than 5,500 students applied for the scholarship this year.
Hunter was selected in 2014 for the Foundation’s Young Scholars Program and after graduation in May will transition to the college scholarship program.
Among the perks, scholars receive comprehensive educational advising and support from a network of nearly 2,500 active scholars and alumni to guide them through college transition and career development.
The Foundation also provides opportunities for internships, studying abroad, and graduate school funding.
Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded $190 million in scholarships to nearly 2,500 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive counseling and other support services.
For more information, go to www.jkcf.org.