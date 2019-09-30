A screening of “Breaking the Cycle,” a documentary that compares Halden Prison in Norway to the Attica Correctional Facility in New York, will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado College’s Kathryn Mohrman Theatre inside Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St.
The event is free and open to the public.
Following the screening, Colorado Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams will join Colorado College Professor Carol Neel in an audience discussion about the future of prisons in Colorado, including how normalizing the prison environment can help rehabilitate individuals and reduce violence and recidivism.
The maximum-security Halden Prison receives prisoners from all over the world, but has no conventional security devices.
The facility was established in Norway in 2010 with a focus on rehabilitation. The design simulates life outside the prison, with sports and music are available to the prisoners, who interact with the unarmed staff to create a sense of community.