As part of National Immunization Awareness Month, El Paso County Public Health will hold a free vaccination clinic for eligible children at Saturday’s Back-to-School Summerfest.
The event, presented by Harrison School District 2, the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, the city of Colorado Springs and the health department, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mission Trace Shopping Center, 3031 S. Academy Blvd.
This is the city’s fifth annual Back-to-School Summerfest, which in addition to free vaccines also includes free food, music, free school supplies, booths and activities.
Children, ages 4 through 18, are eligible for the free vaccines if they have CHP+, Medicaid, no insurance or insurance that doesn't cover vaccines.
The clinic will offer most required and recommended vaccinations, while supplies last.
A parent or guardian with a photo identification must be present for the vaccines to be administered.
Parents must bring the child’s vaccination records and a Medicaid or CHP+ card, if applicable.