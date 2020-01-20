All high school students living in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, which covers Colorado Springs and its suburbs including Fountain, Fort Carson, Peyton, Monument and Manitou Springs, as well as Canon City, Cripple Creek, Lake George, Buena Vista, Salida and Fairplay, are invited to enter the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
This year’s theme is “From Sea to Shining Sea.”
Original acrylic and watercolor paintings; drawings in pencil, ink, pastels, charcoal and colored pencil; two-dimensional collages; prints including silkscreen, lithograph and block; mix-media; computer-generated art; and photographs are being accepted.
The nationwide contest, created in 1982 by U.S. Sen. James Jeffors of Vermont, awards first, second and third place prizes in different categories.
The grand prize winner’s artwork will be sent to Washington, D.C., to be exhibited in the Capitol for one year.
Colorado Congressman Rep. Doug Lamborn is among those promoting the call for entries. For more information on the contest, go to https://lamborn.house.gov/services/art-competition.
School participation and the number of entries must be submitted no later than Feb. 14 to Elizabeth Tapia, elizabeth.tapia@mail.house.gov, with a subject line of Art Competition RSVP.
The artwork must be brought to Library 21C, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive in Colorado Springs, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Instructions include: make sure the artwork is ready to hang, each piece has identifying information on the back, and each entry has a signed student release form.