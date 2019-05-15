Special-needs students from Doherty High School’s Life Skills classroom got to experience prom this year, alongside their peers.
Held at The Double Tree Hotel in Colorado Springs last Saturday, Doherty’s prom became a night to remember for nine special-needs students who were included in the event: Austin Abbott, Chandler Abbott, Michael Lopez, Cabel Perkins, Aidan Dunahee, Isabella Hernandez, Kaylee Smith, Jenna Wilson and Jasmine Martinez.
“Everything was donated for our students, so they could have a memorable prom without the families having to stress or be concerned about cost or organizing any of it,” said Life Skills teacher and prom chaperone Lexa Lee.
Dresses and tuxedos came compliments of private donations.
The girls received hair and makeup services from the International Salon and Spa Academy.
Professional photos of the students in keepsake frames also were donated, along with their prom tickets by student council.
The group was treated to a three-course dinner in a private decorated room at The Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, where each student received a menu with their name printed on it.
“The generosity of our community brought me to tears this weekend,” Lee said. “Our students got to dance the night away with their classmates, which made for a most memorable night.”