Eleven Pikes Peak region high school seniors are among this year’s 218 recipients of the Daniel’s Fund Scholarship, which pays educational expenses after scholarships, financial aid and expected family contribution for scholars to attend any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States.
Approximately 1,850 students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming competed for scholarships this year.
Applicants are judged on exceptional character, leadership and commitment to the community.
The local winners are:
• Luke Benjamin Britsch, Air Academy High School
• Noah Durrance, Coronado High School
• Stephanie Brianna Torres, Coronado High School
• Caleb Jeremiah Rockenbach, Manitou Springs High School
• Misty Douglas, Mesa Ridge High School
• Maridith Lauran Wood Stading, Palmer High School
• Derrius S. Rahman, Sand Creek High School
• Bruce Klavan Smith, Sand Creek High School
• Allen Williamson, The Classical Academy —College Pathways
• Hailey Grace Giddens, The Vanguard School
• Alexandria Olivia Fleming, William Mitchell High School
The goal of the program, said Linda Childears, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund, is to help scholars “succeed in college and ultimately become independent, successful in a rewarding career and actively engaged in their community.”
Since 2000, $188 million in scholarships has been awarded through the Daniels Scholarship Program.
With this year’s announcement, 4,168 students have received the scholarship.
"At any given time, nearly 1,000 Daniels Scholars are attending more than 200 colleges and universities throughout the United States.