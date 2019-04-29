Breaking his silence Monday in a lengthy Facebook post, University of Colorado Regent Chance Hill said the board’s pick for the system’s next president, Mark Kennedy, is encountering unfair opposition amounting to “slanderous smears” simply because he is a Republican.
“It’s that simple,” Hill wrote. “Don’t let the radical Leftists pretend otherwise.
“Only token criticism has been made regarding Mr. Kennedy’s relevant qualifications to be CU’s next president — and raised only to lend a patina of reasonableness to what is transparently ideological and political opposition.”
Hill, a Republican, represents the 5th Congressional District that encompasses El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Chaffee counties. He won a seat on the board in November, replacing Kyle Hybl, who was term-limited.
The nine-member Republican-controlled CU Board of Regents voted unanimously on April 10 to name Kennedy, president of the University of North Dakota, as the sole finalist for the position being vacated June 30 by the retiring Bruce Benson.
A national search lasting nearly one year drew more than 150 applicants, which were narrowed to six who were interviewed.
Hill said Kennedy “clearly stood out” among the six, which is why he drew bipartisan support.
But that support now appears to be wavering.
Irene Griego, a Democrat on the board and co-chair of a 17-member presidential search committee, issued a statement Friday saying she will oppose Kennedy's nomination. The Regents are scheduled to formally vote on Kennedy's appointment on Thursday.
Mark Udall, a former U.S. senator from Colorado and Boulder congressman, called Monday for CU to reopen the search for the system's next president.
In visiting all four campuses last week, including UCCS, Kennedy was met with boos, mockery and protests from LGBTQ groups, immigrants, environmentalists and others, who object to his pending appointment, citing his previous voting record as a U.S. Congressman from Minnesota and statements he's made.
“They insisted that the Regents should reject him given his conservative bona fides (ignoring his track record of significant bipartisan cooperation while in Congress),” Hill states.
The objections include Kennedy’s congressional votes on guns, abortion, border security and gay marriage.
“In particular, many say that their disdain of Mr. Kennedy stems primarily from his vote in 2001 against same-sex marriage — a time when Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and most other elected officials held the same position,” Hill writes. “But since that time, Mark’s perspective has changed—in fact, he adjusted his stance on gay marriage before Obama did.”
Hill calls the “attacks” on Kennedy “unreasonable,” and says he will not bow to bullying or intimidation.
When the Regents decide on Thursday whether to offer Kennedy the job, Hill said he will support the vote.
“Because Mr. Kennedy has an 'R' after his name, the Far Leftists cannot handle it,” Hill writes. “With all of their purported progressive enlightenment and so-called open-mindedness, they cannot tolerate the notion of a Republican occasionally challenging their liberal college fiefdoms where people suffer real negative consequences if they dare challenge the Leftist orthodoxy that dominates campus culture.
“Obviously, the Leftist hypocrisy is staggering—and underscores all the more the need for leaders like Mark Kennedy, who may not conform to the liberal mold regarding every nuance of every issue."
Hill goes on to say: “Colleges are supposed to be places that foster the exploration of different worldviews where students learn how to challenge others and are exposed to a range of opinions across a broad menu of intellectual options.
“But that culture is hard to promote if conservatives are marginalized or outright attacked simply because of their right-of-center views (including those expressed nearly two decades ago).”