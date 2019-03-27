Colorado State University-Pueblo is hosting an enrollment event today, Wednesday, March 27, in Colorado Springs.
The third third R.E.A.C.T. (Registration, Enrollment, Advising for Continuing, Transfers) will assist all students seeking to continue their education or transfer to the university.
A daytime session will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and evening session from 4 to 7 p.m. Both will be held at the CSU-Pueblo Executive Tower, 2864 S. Circle Drive, in Colorado Springs.
R.E.A.C.T. provides early access to information as students consider their degree options and/or register for summer or fall 2019 courses.
Continuing CSU-Pueblo students, high school students, transfers from the community college system, and those who have completed partial credits towards their degrees will have the opportunity to speak with a variety of university department representatives.
Participants can continue their journey, begin a new path towards obtaining their degree, or simply have questions answered at this one-stop-educational shop.
In addition to receiving academic assistance, attendees can tour the Colorado Springs facility, learn about its expansion project, services and staff members, and have a chance to win one of two scholarships donated by CSU-Pueblo’s Student Financial Services and the CSU-Pueblo Foundation. Light refreshments and snacks will be served.
Attending departments include: Admissions, Student Financial Services, Disability Services, Military Tuition Assistance (TA), Military and Veteran Success Center (MVSC), Independent Studies, High School Programs, Social Work, Sociology & Anthropology, Construction Management, Nursing, Hasan School of Business, and many others.
For more information, go to CSU-Pueblo’s Division of Extended Studies on Facebook, or contact (719) 442-2264.