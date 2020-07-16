The local tourism bureau’s annual Crafts & Drafts Passport, a program meant to get visitors and locals inspired, out and about and supporting the craft scene, was set to kick off in May.
For obvious reasons, it didn’t.
Rather than abandon plans for 2020, the folks at Visit Colorado Springs decided to reimagine and retool their 4-year-old initiative to work at a time when its boons are even more desperately needed.
“Our No. 1 goal has always been to support our craft beverage scene and provide a lot of value to the Passport holders, so they can get out there and explore some places that they may have never been to, that maybe they hadn’t even heard of,” said VisitCOS marketing manager Melissa Williams.
“This year, we just really thought it was important to keep it going, so we could show our support and be there for them through these weird times.”
The free Passport, available via a web-based app, provides discounts and buy-one-get-one deals at 21 area craft beverage spots, including breweries, distilleries and coffee shops.
In past years, there were launch parties and drawings and giveaways, and the tourism bureau asked participating businesses to donate gift cards for promotions on social media.
“This year, we haven’t asked for anything. It’s totally free. All they have to do is offer that Passport discount and incentivize people to come through the doors,” Williams said.
“We understand. Everyone has been struggling, and some businesses are hit harder than others. It’s been really helpful for some that they can have these to-go deals.”
This year’s deals are good through the end of the year, for curbside and to-go orders, as well as on-site service at locations able to meet the current requirements for reopening.
This year, too, there’s a greater emphasis on what Passport holders provide by playing along.
“We hope that they understand that by using this Passport, they’re not just getting great deals and getting to explore new places, but they’re actually going and directly supporting these businesses that make our community so special,” Williams said.
The bureau’s advertising for the 2020 Crafts & Drafts Program focuses on the “people behind the businesses” and the contributions they have made to the community, before the pandemic — and now.
A number of distilleries, including the Axe and the Oak, pivoted to making hand sanitizers when supplies became scarce on store shelves. Others, such as Bristol Brewing Co., created fundraising beers and donated the profits to displaced hospitality and service workers in the community.
“These are the businesses and the people that have always been there for our community, so it’s a nice chance to encourage people to get out there and show up and be there for them as well,” Williams said. “And it’s not a hard ask, when you get to save money by doing it.”