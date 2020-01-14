Economic Literacy Colorado is launching its free spring Stock Market Experience on Jan. 27.
The 10-week online investment simulation program teaches third graders through high school seniors above saving, investing, personal finance and basic economics.
Student teams use technology to invest $100,000 in virtual money in stocks, bonds, mutual funds and other opportunities. Teams across Colorado can compete with others in the same age division.
Students and teachers of the first, second, and third place winning teams in each age division will receive up to $100 in cash prizes at the spring Awards Ceremony on April 30.
Teachers can sing up and get free training webinars on
Jan. 16 and 21. The 30-minute sessions will cover registration, investment selection, portfolio management, curriculum resources and other information.
Go to https://econlitco.org/stock-market-experience to sign up.
The presenter, Economic Literacy Colorado, is state’s only nonprofit dedicated to economic and personal financial literacy professional development for K-12 teachers.
The organization was established in 1971 to better prepare students for successful participation in the economy.