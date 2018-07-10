Ten students from Holmes Middle School in Colorado Springs School District 11 competed in seven events at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America 2018 National Leadership Conference held recently in Atlanta, Ga.
And two D-11 teachers, Annie Friesema and Andrea Aragon, Family and Consumer Sciences teachers at Odyssey Early College and Career Pathways, were recognized as a Master Adviser at the conference.
The award is for outstanding teachers who make significant contributions to the FCCLA organization.
More than 8,000 members, advisers, alumni and guests attended this year’s conference.
Holmes students competed in some of 30 STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events representing college and career readiness skills taught in Family and Consumer Sciences classrooms.
Sydney Buesser and William “Robby” West, earned gold medals in Career Investigation.
Erin Gray earned a gold competing in Advocacy.
Aimee Wright and Christal Whitlock earned a gold in the Promote & Publicize FCCLA! Project.
Makenzie Hartman, earned a gold with her Focus on Children event.
Elliana Lucenti competed in Recycle & Redesign and earned a gold.
Maren Felps and Rhea Wybrant earned a silver in Chapter in Review Portfolio.
Ashleigh Howland earned a silver in National Programs, Stop the Violence.
The Holmes students advanced to nationals after competing at the state level. They were among 4,200 STAR participants, who attended leadership and program training, heard national speakers and explored college and career options.