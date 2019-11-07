The Colorado Springs School, a private preK-12th grade school at 21 Broadmoor Ave., is hosting a public open house and All School Showcase from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the historic campus,
The event features robotics, science demonstrations, art, live music and dance, campus tours and food.
Entertainment includes the Pikes Peak Highlanders, with bagpipe and drum performances, the CSS Pep Band, and student music.
The Reminders, who play worldwide and recently released their third studio album, will perform for the second year in a row; the hip-hop duo is made up of husband-and-wife team Big Samir and Aja Black, whose three children attend CSS.
Teachers will offer hands-on activities, including the popular Big Blue Blocks, Physics of Sound, Adopt-a-Crop Planting, Science “Toys,” STEM Marshmallow and Tower Challenge, and the Written Word.
Attendees can complete a bingo card by exploring a variety of stations throughout the day for a chance to win a mini sphero, a weighted blanket, The Kindness Diaries three-book set and a 1,500-piece LEGO kit.
Global foods from homelands of international students, which include China, Japan, Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Germany, will be available.
The college-preparatory day school has students from 35 ZIP codes across the Pikes Peak region.
For more information, go to https://www.css.org/.