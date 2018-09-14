Coronado High School’s robotics team, "Cougars Gone Wired," is among 12 groups competing in the First Robotics Competition during the Sept. 22 free family STEM festival at Denver’s East High School, 1600 City Park Esplanade.
Called “Energy Day,” the festival will feature exhibits and interactive demonstrations with energy experts to spark student’s interest in science, technology, engineer and math and prepare them for a future in STEM fields. The various forms of energy, conservation, efficiency and science and technology developments will be spotlighted.
The robotics competition, which involves robots students built and operate, will be held as part of the event.
Robotics teams from schools in Grand Junction, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Boulder, Longmont, Highlands Ranch, and area Denver metro schools will compete, as well as clubs.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will have its electric vehicle on hand to showcase the driving options of the future.
In partnership with CDOT, School of Mines students will present the Hyperloop project, highlighting the next generation in transportation.
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Littleton’s Dakota Ridge High School Robotics Team will demonstrate model electric cars designed and constructed for NREL’s annual Middle School Electric Car Competition in May.
According to a 2018 report by the U.S. Department of Education, graduates in STEM occupations reported some of the highest median salaries around, roughly $61,000.
Whereas graduates employed in business support or administrative assistance occupations generally earned lower median salaries around $34,500 than graduates in the other occupational categories, except social services professionals, whose median salaries were around $36,000.