Carver Elementary School in Colorado Springs School District 11 got a huge present Tuesday — a $10,000 donation from Burlington Stores Inc.
The money came through a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, a grants and fundraising platform.
Principal Missy Hollenbeck accepted the check at an assembly Tuesday morning.
The donation celebrates Burlington Stores’ new Colorado Springs location, which is opening this month at 5657 Barnes Road, along the Powers Boulevard corridor.
A representative from AdoptAClassroom.org contacted school administrators and helped secure the donation for Carver, which Hollenbeck said will provide hundreds of dollars in new supplies for each teacher’s classroom.
“Our teachers look forward to using the funds to enhance learning in our school and in their classrooms,” she said.