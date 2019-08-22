Colorado Springs resident Lynne Fitzhugh, recognized as an expert on dyslexia, recently was appointed to serve on the National Joint Committee on Learning Disabilities, a nonprofit headquartered in Rockville, Md.
Fitzhugh is one of 24 committee members and will represent the Academic Language Therapy Association, the twelfth and newest organization.
The committee provides multi-organizational leadership and resources to improve outcomes nationwide for individuals with learning disabilities.
Members also identify and address needs in research, policy, and professional education and development related to learning disabilities.
Fitzhugh is founder and president of the Colorado Literacy & Learning Center. She started the Colorado Springs nonprofit organization in 2001 to provide training for dyslexia therapists and evaluations for students with dyslexia. She plans to open in 2020 a K-8 public school for students with dyslexia.
She also is director and lecturer of Colorado College’s Master of Arts in Teaching, Literacy Specialist Program, one of five schools in Colorado offering the CDE Reading Specialist Endorsement.
Fitzhugh was named the 2018 “Professional of the Year” by the Colorado Council of Learning Disabilities and went on to receive the “Floyd G. Hudson Outstanding Service Award” at an international conference in Portland.