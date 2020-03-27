Colorado College, Pikes Peak Community College and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs are moving to remote online learning starting Monday through the end of the spring semester.
PPCC has closed all campuses and learning centers until at least April 13, according to spokeswoman Karen Kovaly. All college services remain operational through remote services, including classes and support services.
Students who do not have access to computers and the internet are asked to contact faculty members to explore options.
For updates go to ppcc.edu/covid.
CC is open only to employees who provide critical services such as security, medical and mental health, housing and food service. International students and others who could not return home remain on campus, observing social-distancing requirements.
Labs and other hands-on classes have been canceled or modified for distance learning. A decision on whether on-campus graduation will be held is pending.
CC's Athletics Department, Campus Safety and the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College recently donated 3,670 personal protection items to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Spring. The donation included 1,560 gloves, 1,600 surgical masks, 470 N95 masks and 40 biohazard bags.
Pete Zeitz, campus safety supervisor, and Catherine Buckley, assistant director for community connections, delivered the items. Additional supplies will be delivered as they are collected, according to Maggie Santos, director of campus safety.
Go to https://www.coloradocollege.edu/other/coronavirus/ for updates.
UCCS has limited campus access to critical personnel and students approved to stay in dorms.
The university is working on applying room and board and parking credits to students displaced from campus this semester.
Two funds have been set up to help students.
• A new student emergency initiative, UCCS Community Support Scholarship Fund, https://giving.cu.edu/fund/uccs-community-support-scholarship-fund, will help alleviate unexpected challenges UCCS students are encountering that affect their academic year, such as traveling home, technology needs for remote learning, healthcare, food insecurities and others.
• The UCCS Fund for Excellence, https://giving.cu.edu/fund/uccs-fund-excellence, is a chancellor-discretionary fund that will support students and the UCCS community who have been negatively affected by COVID-19. UCCS will direct immediate funds to areas that have been most impacted.
Go to https://covid19.uccs.edu/news for updates.