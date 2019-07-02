Four Colorado Springs-area students attended the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix last month.
The delegation from the Pikes Peak Regional Science Fair competed against 1,800 students from 82 countries.
Coronado High School senior Jenna Salvat won the first place special award from the Geological Society of America and & American Geosciences Institute.
Palmer High School sophomore Kathryn Kummel earned a second place category award in Plant Sciences.
Monument's Palmer Ridge High School team of Josh Nakka and Katelyn Salmon received four-year renewable scholarships to Arizona State University and a third place award in the Embedded Systems category.
Cherry Creek High School student Krithik Ramesh in Denver took top honors at this year's international competition, for her project on spinal surgery.
Registration for the 2020 Pikes Peak Regional Science Fair will open in mid-August.
For more information, go to https://pprsf.zfairs.com/?f=c78ccf22-4cc9-45e3-8bda-d888c95f07ca.
The judged competition is open to students in grades 6-12 from Elbert, El Paso, Park and Teller Counties, with projects in science, engineering, math and computer science. The local fair is held in February.