Ellicott School District 22 will host its annual Veterans Appreciation Day at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, in the Ellicott High School gym, 375 S. Ellicott Highway in Ellicott.
Doors will open and registration for veterans and active duty military will begin at 2 p.m.
The High Frontier Honor Guard will present the colors, and veterans and active military personnel will be recognized for their service.
The Full Circle Band, The High School Symphonic Band and the Ellicott Elementary School choir will perform.
Representatives from Schriever Air Force Base 50th Space Wing Command will be in attendance.
The community is invited. Anyone who has served or is serving in the military and would like to be recognized during the celebration is asked to call Laura Durst, 683-2700 ext. 4, or email: lauradurst@esd22.org with your name, rank, number of years served and name of students you may be related to.
A reception with refreshments will follow in the High School Commons.
Pikes Peak Community College will celebrate Veterans Week, Nov. 5-12 with numerous free public events, including Combat Paper workshops on Thursday and Friday, a Veteran Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Centennial Campus atrium, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., and a film at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Centennial Campus Theater,“25 Steps A Stalag Luft I Story." Two World War II Stalag prisoners of war meet for the first time, 70 years later. The theater is in building A, room 120.
A Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Portrait Exhibit of women who have shaped Colorado and made significant contributions in their fields will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week in the atrium and F-building breezeway at Centennial Campus.
The week will culminate on Nov. 12 with a wreath-laying ceremony and reception with guest speaker Kristen Christy, 2018 Air Force Spouse of the Year and advocate for family and suicide prevention.
More than 26 percent of PPCC students are affiliated with the military.
For details, go to https://www.ppcc.edu/military.