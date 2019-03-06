The Colorado Department of Education, Education Commissioner Katy Anthes and members of the State Board of Education honored 267 schools and 65 districts with 2018 performance commendations at an annual awards ceremony Wednesday in Denver.
"Shining a light on the good work we're seeing is the first step to learning more about what is going on in these schools so that that others can learn from their work and some day we can fully erase the equity gaps that have existed for far too long,” Anthes said in a news release.
Among the Pikes Peak region recipients:
The ESEA Distinguished School Awards are given to two schools in each state that fit the criteria of having poverty rates of at least 35 percent, having demonstrated high academic achievement for two or more consecutive years and having met or exceeded state-determined criteria based on two or more consecutive years of achievement data.
Fountain-Fort Carson D-8
• Abrams Elementary School won for Closing the Achievement Gap.
Established by the Colorado Legislature, the Centers of Excellence Award recognizes schools that demonstrate the highest sustained rates of student longitudinal growth as measured by the Colorado Growth Model among those that have at least 75 percent at-risk students. In 2018, 15 schools earned this award.
Harrison D-2
• Atlas Preparatory High School
• Giberson Elementary School
• Sand Creek International Elementary School
The John Irwin Awards are given to schools that demonstrate exceptional academic achievement over time. These schools received an Exceeds Expectations rating on the Academic Achievement indicator of the School Performance Frameworks reflecting exceptional performance in Math, English Language Arts, and Science.
The Excellence Awards are named for former Colorado State Representative, John J. Irwin.
Academy D-20
• Academy International Elementary
• Air Academy High School
• Challenger Middle School
• Chinook Trail Elementary School
• Discovery Canyon Campus High School
• Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School
• Douglass Valley Elementary School
• Explorer Elementary School
• Mountain View Elementary School
• Pine Creek High School
• Rockrimmon Elementary School
• TCA College Pathways
• The Classical Academy High School
• Woodmen-Roberts Elementary School
Harrison D-2
• James Irwin Charter Elementary School
• Soaring Eagles Elementary School
Lewis-Palmer D-38
• Lewis-Palmer Elementary School
• Prairie Winds Elementary School
Colorado Charter School Institute
• Thomas MacLaren State Charter School
Cheyenne Mountain D-12
• Broadmoor Elementary School
• Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School
• Cheyenne Mountain High School
• Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School
• Gold Camp Elementary School
• The Vanguard School (Elementary)
• The Vanguard School (High)
• The Vanguard School (Middle)
Colorado Springs D-11
• Academy For Advanced And Creative Learning
• Chipeta Elementary School
The Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Awards are given to schools that demonstrate excellent student growth. On the school performance framework that is used by the state to evaluate schools, these schools “exceed” expectations on the indicator related to longitudinal academic growth over three years. In 2018, 105 schools earned this award.
Academy D-20
• Rockrimmon Elementary School
• The Classical Academy High School
• Woodmen-Roberts Elementary School
Cheyenne Mountain D-12
• Broadmoor Elementary School
• Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School
• Pinon Valley Elementary School
• The Vanguard School (High)
Colorado Springs D-11
• Academy For Advanced And Creative Learning
• Columbia Elementary School
• Globe Charter School
• Henry Elementary School
• Scott Elementary School
• Steele Elementary School
Manitou Springs D-14
• Manitou Springs High School
Widefield D-3
• Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School
The ELPA Excellence Award program awards grants to districts and charter schools with evidence-based English language development programs that achieve the highest English language and academic growth among English learners and the highest academic achievement for English learners who transition out of the English language development program.
• Academy D-20
• Cheyenne Mountain School D-12