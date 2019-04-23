Purple is the word on Wednesday in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8.
As part of April being celebrated nationally as the Month of the Military Child, district leaders are observing Wednesday as Purple Up! For Military Kids day, a visible way to thank military youth for their strength and sacrifice.
The University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Military Youth and Family Program started the “Purple Up! For Military Kids” in 2011.
Why purple?
It’s the color that symbolizes all branches of the military, as it is a combination of Army green, Marine red, and the blue of the Coast Guard, Air Force and Navy.
D-8 has five schools on Fort Carson and 70 percent of total district enrollment of about 8,300 students.
The district “recognizes that military-connected youth face unique circumstances that can be challenging but also provide distinctive opportunities for growth and success,” said school board President Lori Kimball in a news release.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in a statement that military families are “a vital part of the community,” adding, “We are proud to recognize the men and women of our armed forces, and their families, who show such resilience and strength as their loved one serves.”
Suthers said he will be wearing purple on Wednesday, and he encourages the city to support the observance.
Regional organizations and governments joining the recognition, include Widefield School District 3, the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind, the city of Fountain, the city of Colorado Springs, the Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce, the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, Widefield Parks and Recreation, the Fountain Branch of the Pikes Peak Library District and Security Public Library, along with others.
Established in 1986 by Caspar Weinberger, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, the designation of April as the Month of the Military Child acknowledges the significant role military youth play in communities.
Other ways to participate include making purple a prominent part of an organization’s social media on Wednesday, sharing military statistics from an organization and sending a message of support for military children in some fashion.