Through their volunteer work, 18 Allstate agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals from the Colorado Springs area have secured a $13,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region.
The grant will support the organization's mission to provide youth a safe place to gather both before and after school. Children can get homework done, receive help on assignments, eat healthy snacks and develop character.
The Allstate representatives earned the grant by making improvements to the E.A. Tutt Club location at 1455 S. Chelton Road. A second location, the El Pomar Club, is at 805 Praderia Ave. in Colorado Springs.
Volunteers updated interior classrooms and beautified club grounds.
The organization will use the $13,000 grant to further its work.
Colorado Springs-area Allstate volunteers joined more than 250 agency owners, financial specialists and Allstate employees in a multi-state volunteer effort in April that raised $189,000 to benefit 15 Boys & Girls Clubs across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.
“As small business owners and community leaders, we see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities we serve,” Cally O’Donnell, an Allstate agency owner in Colorado Springs, said in a news release.
Participating Allstate agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals included:
• Lauren Carder, Colorado Springs
• Cody Cross, Denver
- Dennis Jordan, Colorado Springs
- Mara Justesen, Littleton
- Richard Kiedinger, Colorado Springs
- Josh Korsvold, Colorado Springs
- Teal Lowman-Rogers, Colorado Springs
- Billie Jo Marsh, Colorado Springs
- Kristin Meyers, Littleton
- Cally O’Donnell, Colorado Springs
- Ana Ramirez, Colorado Springs
- Sandy Reinsch, Pueblo
- Donny Saunders, Colorado Springs
- Timothy Schroeder, Colorado Springs
- Danielle Shannon-Lammon, Aurora
- Laura Shephard, Colorado Springs
- Amelia Tirado, Colorado Springs
- Rachelle Van Vleck, Colorado Springs