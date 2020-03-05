The Colorado State Patrol identified Durango professional mountain biker Benjamin Sonntag as the cyclist killed Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck.
The incident occurred around 12:08 p.m. on County Road 105 west of Marvel in southwest La Plata County.
Sonntag, 39, a 2010 graduate of Fort Lewis College, was a prominent figure in the mountain bike community. Originally from Germany, Sonntag came to Durango and won multiple collegiate national championships for the FLC cycling program. He had continued to race professionally. Sonntag, who was sponsored by Team CLIF Bar, had most recently competed February in Greece and had returned to Durango to train for races beginning next week in California.
Sonntag is survived by his parents, Irmgard and Klaus; two brothers, Daniel and Patrick; and his girlfriend, Sarah Alsgaard. His parents will arrive in Durango from Germany on Monday.
